Ludhiana education officer garlanded with shoe, police complaint filed

Drama unfolded at the district education office in Ludhiana Friday after a group of parents garlanded the district education officer (DEO secondary) with a shoe and also clicked photos with him.

The officer, Lakhvir Singh, filed a police complaint alleging he was deceived as some members of a parents’ association came to his office saying that they want to honour him. The DEO said that first they made him wear garlands of flowers and when he posed for photos with them, they suddenly took out a shoe garland and put it around his neck.

Rajinder Ghai, president of Parents Association, said that they were protesting against inaction in a sexual harassment case against a teacher. “We put shoe garland around DEO’s neck because he has failed to take any concrete action against a teacher who has been sexually harassing girls at a government school. Despite complaints, the teacher has only been shifted to another school and no legal action has been initiated against him. We did not find any better way to make him realise his duties.”

Denying the allegation, DEO Singh said, “The teacher has already been shifted to another school after an inquiry. We have also written to head office for action against him. However, teachers or anyone else cannot be suspended or dismissed on the orders of parents’ association and as per their whims and fancies. Action is taken on the basis of inquiry, not according to what these association people say.”

The DEO said that this was not even a ‘genuine’ parents’ association but ‘a group of people who try to blackmail officers’. “They are not any genuine parents’ association. They simply try to blackmail (people) over one matter or the other. They first presented me with garlands of flowers and then suddenly, they took out shoe garland and put it around my neck.”

Inspector Gupreet Singh, SHO of division number 5 police station, said that a complaint has been received from the education officer and it was being probed. “The officer has alleged that a group of parents led by association head Rajinder Ghai made him wear a garland of shoes deceivingly by saying that they want to honour him. We are probing the matter,” the SHO said.