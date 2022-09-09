scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Ludhiana: Drunk cop creates ruckus at civil hospital, transferred

The cop allegedly said that “not even the DGP can dare to ask him his belt number.”

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that the cop was transferred to police lines and his suspension has been recommended. "He was heavily drunk as per doctors. Detailed reports are awaited," the CP said.

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) posted at the police post in Ludhiana Civil Hospital Thursday allegedly misbehaved with people in drunken state and created ruckus.

The incident came to light after a video shot by the locals surfaced on social media. The cop has been identified as ASI Jarnail Singh.

According to a resident, the ASI stopped him in the parking lot of the civil hospital and tried forcing him to drop him near the clock tower. The resident said that he was in a hurry and refused to drive him, after which the office started misbehaving with him.

Locals started gathering at the spot and took the ASI to division number 2 police station following which the police took him for a medical check.

The cop allegedly said that “not even the DGP can dare to ask him his belt number.”

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that the cop was transferred to police lines and his suspension has been recommended. “He was heavily drunk as per doctors. Detailed reports are awaited,” the CP said.

