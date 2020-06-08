Ludhiana: Drug smuggler, 3 cops test positive

Sources said Barnala police arrested three drug smugglers on May 29. One more person was arrested along with 273 gms heroin and Rs 50,000 drug money. Barnala SSP Dr Sandeep Garg had done a press conference in this connection on June 3. (Representational) Sources said Barnala police arrested three drug smugglers on May 29. One more person was arrested along with 273 gms heroin and Rs 50,000 drug money. Barnala SSP Dr Sandeep Garg had done a press conference in this connection on June 3. (Representational)

Forty police officers including the Barnala SSP were quarantined after a drug smuggler arrested last week tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Three police officers and a 51-year-old man who owns a medical store in Malerkotla, who came in contact with the accused, have also tested positive so far. The drug smuggler’s wife (28) and 70-year-old mother too tested positive Sunday evening.

Sources said Barnala police arrested three drug smugglers on May 29. One more person was arrested along with 273 gms heroin and Rs 50,000 drug money. Barnala SSP Dr Sandeep Garg had done a press conference in this connection on June 3.

While SSP, SP (D), SP (Headquarters) and DSP have been tested negative, a 30-year-old constable, an ASI (51) and a home guard (54) tested positive on Sunday.

