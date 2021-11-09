Ludhiana drug overdose death: Woman among two held

The Ludhiana police Tuesday arrested two persons, including a woman, after a 25-year old man died of alleged drug overdose.

The victim was identified as Pankaj Kumar (25) of Mundian Kalan. He was found dead at the house of one of the accused.

The arrested persons were identified as Prabhjit Singh of Sarpanch Colony and Bala Verma of EWS Colony.

According to the police, Pankaj and his friend Prabhjit had bought drugs from Verma. They both had injected drugs in their veins at Prabhjit’s residence where Pankaj collapsed and died.

Victim’s father Surinder Kumar said that Prabhjit had come to their home and took Pankaj along with him on pretext of finding a job for him but his son never returned home. When he enquired from Prabhjit about his son’s whereabouts, he started making excuses. “The next day when I reached Prabhjit’s residence I found my son lying dead on the floor and froth oozing from his mouth,” said Surinder Kumar.

Investigating Officer ASI Surjeet Singh said that after receiving the complaint, the police arrested Prabhjit and on the basis of information provided by him, they also arrested Bala Verma from whom Prabhjit and Pankaj had bought drugs.

A case under section 304 and 34 of IPC was registered against both accused at Jamalpur police station.