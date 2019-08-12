Ludhiana: Drug addict undergoing treatment found murdered, father alleges conspiracy

The body of a drug addict who had been undergoing treatment at a Hoshiarpur de-addiction centre was found near Sundar Nagar chowk area in Ludhiana Sunday. Police said his throat was slit and his nose and an ear had been chopped off.

An FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered against unidentified persons.

The victim, Rajinder Singh (20) of Beant Colony in Mundian, was undergoing de-addiction treatment at Mahalpur village in Hoshiarpur. Deepar Kumar, his father, told police that his son had come home to meet family and alleged that his son’s murder was a conspiracy due to an old rivalry.

Police said the body was found in very bad shape — the face was covered with a piece of cloth and there was froth coming out of his mouth, which indicated that he had been poisoned or made to overdose.

Deepak Kumar told police that both his sons are addicts and were undergoing treatment at Hoshiarpur. He added that Rajinder had left home on Saturday afternoon and did not return. Later, his phone was also switched off. On Sunday morning, they were informed that his body was found near Sunder Nagar chowk. He said that he was murdered due to old enmity and it was a conspiracy.

ASI Harbhajan Singh, in-charge at Mundian police post, said that the family has named some residents of Ganpati Nagar (where they used to live earlier) whom they suspect and investigation has begun.