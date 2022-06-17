Ludhiana: Draw of lots held for project named after Vajpayee

Nearly a decade after the project was conceptualised during the SAD-BJP regime in 2010-11 and thereafter faced several hiccups, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) on Thursday held the draw the lots for allotment of flats under the high-rise residential scheme ‘Atal Apartments’, proposed to come up in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar of Ludhiana.

Named after the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the project was ‘relaunched’ by the Congress government in December last year ahead of Assembly elections and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi had laid the foundation stone, again. Earlier former minister Tikshan Sud of BJP had laid the foundation stone of Atal Apartments in December 2011.

Neeru Katyal Gupta, land acquisition collector, LIT, said that the draw of lots for as many as 336 High Income Group (HIG) flats and 240 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats was held on Thursday at Nehru Sidhant Kendra.

She added that for 336 HIG flats, there were a total of 821 applicants of which 336 were successful. However, for 240 MIG flats, only 151 applications were received. “Now we are left with 89 unutilised MIG flats and decision will be taken on their allotment in future,” said Gupta.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said that the final list of eligible applicants had been uploaded on the trust’s official website i.e. http://www.ludhianaimprovementtrust.org and notice board. Likewise, live webcasting of the event was also held and the general public can watch this event online on YouTube.

She mentioned that the live streaming was held in view of the heat wave and Covid-19 situations so that maximum numbers of people could witness the event. Gupta added that this housing project would come up on the land measuring 8.8 acres and equipped with all kinds of modern facilities including the community centre, swimming pool, gymnasium, small commercial centre, and parking lot .