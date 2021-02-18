scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Ludhiana double murder: Body of the man who killed wife, daughter recovered from canal

Divers were on the lookout for his body since five days as he had threatened suicide after committing both murders

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
February 18, 2021 6:17:46 am
Ludhiana police, Ludhiana man death, Ludhiana news, ludhiana murder news, ludhiana crime news, indian express newsPolice said that the body of Pyara Singh (60), was recovered from Sidhwan Canal near village Rol.

Ludhiana police recovered the body of 60-year old man from a canal Wednesday, five days after he allegedly hammered his wife and daughter to death, at their residence in Sherpur Kalan of Ludhiana.

Police said that the body of Pyara Singh (60), was recovered from Sidhwan Canal near village Rol. Divers were on the lookout for his body since five days as he had threatened suicide after committing both murders. On Friday, when bodies of his wife Swaranjit Kaur (50) and daughter Rajdeep Kaur (29) were recovered from their house, the police had found Pyara Singh’s scooter near the canal.

