Don’t raise questions on national security: RSS-affiliate tells media at ‘fake news’ event in Ludhiana

“Rashtrabhavna (love for country) stands above all and there should be no two-ways about it. No questions should be raised by journalists when it comes to national security…Media should refrain from showing interviews of people running ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge’ gang and follow the footsteps of mahapurush like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar who were great journalists and towards building the country instead of breaking it.”

These were some of the “lessons” given to journalists at a talk organised in Ludhiana on Sunday by the Vishwa Samvad Samiti, an affiliate organisation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), as it observed ‘Aadhya Patrakaar Devarshi Narada Jayanti’. According to RSS, journalism started in the Mahabharata era and Narada Muni was the ‘first journalist and communicator in the entire universe’, on whose birth anniversary RSS-affiliate organises talks and seminars for journalists every year.

The topic of the talk was — ‘Is media responsible for spreading fake news and fake narrative’.

This year, amid Lok Sabha polls, the main speaker at the event in Ludhiana was Hitesh Shankar, editor of RSS mouthpiece — ‘Panchjanya’ — a weekly Hindi magazine of the Sangh. Shankar in his address said there is nothing above ‘rashtrabhaav’ (love for country), not even rashtravaad (nationalism). He said that while nationalism still leaves a scope for questions and debates, there is absolutely no scope of any questions or debates when it comes to rashtrabhaav (love for country) and that is what journalists must follow while reporting.

“Why are TV debates are held on topics like raising patriotic slogans like ‘Vande Mataram’? Why are channels showing interviews of people running ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge’ gang? Why are Hindu festivals like Diwali and Holi being defamed? The internal politics in the country is okay but how can you fight and raise questions against your own rashtra (country) when it comes to national security?” said Shankar.

He went on to say that a section of journalists are responsible for manufacturing and spreading fake news. Citing some examples, he claimed, “Who turned the issue of Rohith Vemula’s suicide into upper caste vs lower caste issue? Who spread fake news that government is going to take control of money in our bank accounts and when people started withdrawing, they started showing ATMs running dry,” said Shankar, naming some channels and newspapers.

“The DNA of journalism is India has been changed because there is simply no research before spreading things,” he added.