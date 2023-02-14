scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Ludhiana: Direct road to Sukhdev’s house on fast track

Sukhdev, along with Bhagat Singh and Shivaram Rajguru, were hanged on March 23, 1931, by the British for their role in India’s freedom struggle.

There was finally a ray of hope of getting a direct and wider approach road to revolutionary freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar's native house in Ludhiana’s Naughara Mohalla. (File)
Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik Monday said the authorities have expedited the efforts to ensure a direct approach road to the ancestral house of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar in Naughara Mohalla.

Presiding over a meeting with Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust members, Malik said the government was committed to completing the project to ensure a direct approach road to the revolutionary leader’s house from Chaura Bazar. She said they would soon issue notifications regarding land acquisition and other matters. She also asked officers to remove all legal complications and other aspects to enable speedy complition.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 08:12 IST
