Ludhiana: Direct road to Sukhdev’s house on fast track

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik Monday said the authorities have expedited the efforts to ensure a direct approach road to the ancestral house of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar in Naughara Mohalla.

Sukhdev, along with Bhagat Singh and Shivaram Rajguru, were hanged on March 23, 1931, by the British for their role in India’s freedom struggle.

Presiding over a meeting with Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust members, Malik said the government was committed to completing the project to ensure a direct approach road to the revolutionary leader’s house from Chaura Bazar. She said they would soon issue notifications regarding land acquisition and other matters. She also asked officers to remove all legal complications and other aspects to enable speedy complition.