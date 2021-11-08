Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner: Youths should use app and NSVP to enrol as voters

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Varinder Kumar Sharma Sunday called upon the youth to make maximum use of ‘Voter Helpline’ mobile app and National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) portal for enrolling themselves as voters before the Assembly polls-2022.

Inspecting special booth-level camps at Ramgarhia Senior Secondary School, Miller Ganj, organized to facilitate the voters for verifications of their names, new registrations, changes in the voter details and corrections in the Voter ID Cards for the upcoming Assembly Elections 2022, the Deputy Commissioner said that all these efforts are being made to ensure that the every eligible voter can participate in the democratic system by enrolling themselves as voters.



He asked the tech-savvy youth to use the app and portal for registering themselves as voters by sitting at their places through a single click on their computer or mobile which takes just a few minutes for submitting an application. ens