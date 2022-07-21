Ludhiana: Depressed over losses, plastic bags trader ‘dies by suicide’

July 21, 2022 9:56:20 am
A trader from Ludhiana, dealing in plastic bags, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Dharampura area of Ludhiana Tuesday late.
Police said that the deceased identified as Vicky Gaba, 50, had been depressed over “losses in his business” for the past some months as he was unable to pay instalments of his loans.
The family came to know on Wednesday morning when his wife entered the room and found his body hanging from the ceiling fan. She said that since the government had announced the ban on polythene bags and single-use plastic goods, her husband had been facing losses.
They were unable to repay the bank instalments. She said that her husband went into depression thinking about the fate of their business and took the extreme step.
Inspector Sukhdev Singh, SHO, division number 3 police station, said that Gaba was a trader of plastic bags. “For the past few months, his financial condition had been deteriorating,” said the SHO. Police filed inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
