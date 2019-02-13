Ludhiana: ‘Depressed’ man held for throwing holy text on floor

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Ludhiana on Tuesday after he allegedly threw a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib on the floor. Police said the accused, Gurbinder Singh, was undergoing treatment for depression.

Advertising

The alleged incident took place at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Palam Vihar. Police said Gurudwara Granthi Jal Singh told them that Gurbinder reached the gurudwara at around 11 am, picked up the holy text and threw it on the floor.

An FIR was registered against him under IPC section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion) at Sadar police station.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar police station Sukhdev Singh said the accused had been deported from Australia in 2015.

“He is on medication and has been depressed since he was deported from Australia in 2015. He worked as a taxi driver there and was deported after his visa wasn’t extended. He hasn’t spoken much during interrogation. We will get his medical examination done,” he added.

Advertising

Gurbinder runs a photocopy shop in Jodhan and lives with his father, who is a senior citizen.