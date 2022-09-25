Ludhiana dental college hostel warden ‘dies by suicide’, body found in water tank

An assistant warden of the hostel at Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College and Research Institute of Ludhiana allegedly died by suicide late on Saturday, police said.

Police said that his body was found in the water tank on the college campus. He allegedly jumped into the tank on the third floor, said police.

The deceased, identified as Veer Singh (40), was a native of Fatehabad of Haryana but was living on the campus with his family. After the incident, the students and staff of the college held an agitation in which they alleged “it was a murder”. They also claimed that the college management was harassing the staff members by overburdening them with work. Taking to social media, they demanded a fair probe and stern action against the management.

In the afternoon, they also staged a protest outside the premises.

Police however said that prima facie it was a suicide case. According to police, the wife of the deceased alleged that her husband was overworked and was being harassed by the head warden.

The incident came to light on Saturday night when some hostellers started searching for him after he went missing. Students found a pair of slippers on the terrace following which they called the warden’s son Karamjeet (16) who identified the slippers to be of his father. And when they checked the water tank they were shocked to find the body of Veer Singh inside the tank.

Inspector Sanjeev Kapoor, SHO at Moti Nagar police station, said, “The police have scanned the CCTV cameras installed on the college and hostel premises. In the CCTV cameras, Veer Singh is captured going upstairs alone and sometime later some students are seen who found his body in the water tank. His wife Kamaldeep Kaur has recorded her statement that Veer Singh was upset for the past 10 days due to the head warden who had overburdened him with work. The autopsy report has stated drowning as cause of death and there are no assault marks on the body.”

Veer Singh is survived by his wife and two sons. Earlier he worked as a librarian. However, two years ago, he was deputed as the hostel’s assistant warden.

The police have filed inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC at Moti Nagar police station.