Ludhiana: Demanding release of rape accused, transgenders pelt stones at police post

Demanding the release of a man arrested for allegedly raping a minor, a group of transgenders protested and allegedly pelted stones outside Dhandari Kalan police post in Ludhiana Tuesday.

Two policemen — ASI Randir Singh, incharge Dhandari Kalan post post and home guard Jarnail Singh — received head injuries in stone pelting and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said that the protesters were demanding the release of a man, who works as a driver with a local transgender. He along with three others was booked for allegedly raping a 16-year old girl on February 22 and arrested later. FIR against three men and a woman was registered at Focal Point police station on complaint of the victim.

On Tuesday, a group of around 25-30 transgenders allegedly protested and started pelting stones outside Dhandari police post demanding release of the driver. Police force from other areas had to be called. There was mild lathicharge to disperse protesters.

Inspector Mohammad Jameel, SHO Focal Point police station said that an FIR against 25-30 transgenders has been registered on the complaint of injured ASI Randhir Singh. “They were demanding release of a man who is accused of raping a minor. If they feel that he has been wrongly booked or arrested, they can file complaint with senior police officials and demand re-investigation,” he said.

An FIR against protesting transgenders was registered under the sections 353,186, 506, 427, 148 and 149 of IPC at Focal Point police station. No arrests were made till filing of this report.

