Ludhiana: December 31 last day to pay property tax without 10 pc fine

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has appealed to the residents to submit the property tax in time as December 31 is the last date to submit tax for the current financial year (2022-23) without penalty.

With an aim to facilitate the residents, the civic body has decided to keep the ‘suvidha kendras’ in all four zonal offices open during working hours on Saturday (December 31).

The residents will have to pay a 10 per cent penalty on payment of tax from January 1, 2023 till March 31, 2023. After March 31, 2023, the penalty will increase to 20 per cent and the residents will also have to pay 18 per cent per annum interest on delayed payment.

As per the records with the municipal corporation, over 34,300 property owners in the city are yet to pay the tax for the current financial year. These owners will have to pay the penalty, if they fail to pay tax by December 31.

Officiating Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal appealed to the residents to pay the property tax in time to avoid penalty. The tax collected is used for providing basic amenities to the residents and for taking up development works.

Avoid long queues, pay tax online

Dachalwal stated that apart from remitting tax at zonal ‘suvidha kendras’, the residents can also submit the payments online through http://www.mcludhiana.gov.in to avoid standing in long queues. People can follow Municipal Corporation Ludhiana on Facebook (Municipal Corporation Ludhiana) and Instagram (mcludhiana_official) to get regular updates. The procedure to file tax online has been shared on social media networks.