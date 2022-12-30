scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Ludhiana: December 31 last day to pay property tax without 10 pc fine

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has decided to keep the ‘suvidha kendras’ in all four zonal offices open during working hours on Saturday (December 31). The residents can also submit the payments online through www.mcludhiana.gov.in

Civic body has decided to keep the ‘suvidha kendras’ in all four zonal offices open during working hours on December 31. (Representational/file)

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has appealed to the residents to submit the property tax in time as December 31 is the last date to submit tax for the current financial year (2022-23) without penalty.

With an aim to facilitate the residents, the civic body has decided to keep the ‘suvidha kendras’ in all four zonal offices open during working hours on Saturday (December 31).

The residents will have to pay a 10 per cent penalty on payment of tax from January 1, 2023 till March 31, 2023. After March 31, 2023, the penalty will increase to 20 per cent and the residents will also have to pay 18 per cent per annum interest on delayed payment.

As per the records with the municipal corporation, over 34,300 property owners in the city are yet to pay the tax for the current financial year. These owners will have to pay the penalty, if they fail to pay tax by December 31.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress

Officiating Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal appealed to the residents to pay the property tax in time to avoid penalty. The tax collected is used for providing basic amenities to the residents and for taking up development works.

Avoid long queues, pay tax online

Dachalwal stated that apart from remitting tax at zonal ‘suvidha kendras’, the residents can also submit the payments online through http://www.mcludhiana.gov.in to avoid standing in long queues. People can follow Municipal Corporation Ludhiana on Facebook (Municipal Corporation Ludhiana) and Instagram (mcludhiana_official) to get regular updates. The procedure to file tax online has been shared on social media networks.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 17:27 IST
Next Story

Over 200 cars pile up on a China bridge amid heavy fog. Watch video

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close