Ludhiana: Deceased patient’s neighbour tests positive, 10 more samples sent for testing

A 75-YEAR-OLD woman, the neighbour of the 42-year-old COVID-19 patient who died in Ludhiana two days ago, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, taking Ludhiana’s count of positive patients to three.

A part-time hosiery worker and resident of Amarpura Mohalla, the deceased patient’s reports came back positive after she died. On Monday, 43 samples of her close contacts were taken, of which the 75-year-old woman’s came back positive, and the reports of her two sons are pending. The remaining 40 samples have tested negative, said health authorities.

The negative samples include those of the deceased woman’s daughter, sister, sister’s family, other neighbours and relatives. They also include those of the 75-year-old woman’s relatives. Ten new samples were taken Wednesday from people believed to have come in contact with the 75-year-old woman.

The latest patient is said to be in stable condition. She was shifted to the isolation ward of Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, Wednesday. Both sons of the deceased woman are also in isolation in the same hospital. Sources said that giving their samples, the two had quietly walked out of the hospital Tuesday evening, and had to be brought back with the help of police.

A total of 148 samples have been taken from Ludhiana till now, of which three have tested positive and one person has died. A total of 133 samples have tested negative and reports of 10 samples are pending. One more patient of Jalandhar is undergoing treatment in Ludhiana’s CMCH.

