Ludhiana DC lauds NRIs who helped admin construct school building in Nathowal

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, Varinder Kumar Sharma, along with the ‘Panj Payare’ — the five beloved ones — on Monday inaugurated a newly constructed building of a government primary school in Nathowal village that was partly funded by Canada-based NRI, Gurdeep Singh Buttar.

On Monday, while thanking Buttar and other donors for contributions that helped in the construction of the building, DC Sharma said that Nathowal village has now set a new example of development in the society and the government needs support of the people to raise the standard of education in the state by developing the best infrastructure of schools.

He assured the villagers that not only will the vacant posts of teachers in the government primary school at village Nathowal be filled, but other basic requirements will also be fulfilled as soon as possible.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that the district will extend all possible support to make Nathowal a model village in Punjab.

The village’s welfare society head, Jagdev Singh said that Dr Gurdeep Singh Butter, Nachhatar Singh, Karamjit Singh Jagsir Singh from Canada, Dr Bhajan Singh, former sarpanch, Bachan Singh, Jaswinder Kaur, Sadhu Singh Butter, Bhag Singh from USA, Sarabjit Singh, Rajinder Singh, Sukhdev Singh Kanunango, Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Balour Singh Sarpanch, Pritam Singh Rataul and other philanthropists have made special contributions that helped in construction of the primary school building.

He said that so far around Rs 57 lakh has been spent on the building construction, which was ongoing. He said that with the construction of this building, more than 120 children have been enrolled in school this year as compared to 62 in last year.

Gurdeep Singh from Canada said his family had a dream to do something for the land on which they were born. So he decided to help transform this school. He said that his family will continue to make every possible contribution for the development of the village.

Earlier DPRO Moga Prabhdeep Singh, DEO (E) Jaswinder Kaur, Retired DEO (E) Rajinder Kaur, Parminder Singh and others also addressed the gathering. The recitation of Sri Sukhmani Sahib Path was also held during a simple, but impressive function.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were SMO Davinder Kumar, Dr Jagatdeep Kaur, sarpanch Jasvir Kaur, Jagpreet Singh Buttar, Manpreet Singh Buttar, Kulwant Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Harpreet Singh Vicky, Manju Bhardwaj, Gurjeet Singh, Balbir Singh, Chairman Kirpal Singh, and others.