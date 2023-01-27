Ludhiana DC inaugurates Miyawaki forest project

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik on Friday inaugurated Miyawaki Forest Project in the industrial area of the city.

The project has been supported by NGO EcoSikh in association with district administration and Prime Steels Processors.

Malik said that the move was aimed to make Ludhiana greener and 8,200 trees of 33 native species of the state were planted in this forest project.

She said that the Japanese technique Miyawaki method was adopted for afforestation which ensures denser growth of plants and hence better carbon-dioxide absorption. She said that such a mini forest would be in fact a milestone in reducing greenhouse gases and making the environment healthy.

Malik asked the people to plant saplings and called that it is the bounden duty of everybody to make stupendous efforts for protecting the environment and giving a better future to the next generations by planting saplings.

Deputy Commissioner also appreciated Ecosikh and Prime Steels Processors for launching the project and added that if everyone will come forward to save the environment by planting and ensuring proper upkeep of saplings , Ludhiana will become the greenest city of the country.