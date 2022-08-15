Ludhiana DC hoists 100-ft Tricolour at Jagraon bridge

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Sunday hoisted a 100-ft high national flag on Jagraon bridge and dedicated it to the people of Ludhiana, on the eve of 76th Independence Day.

Accompanied by Commissioner of Police Dr Kaustubh Sharma and Additional MC Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal, Malik hoisted the tricolor by using a remote control on the bridge.

She said that under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, landscaping, LED lights, beautification of boundary wall, steel grilling, granite stone and decorative projector for colourful lighting were also put up apart from installing statues of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. Dachalwal said the the flag itself was 30×20 feet in dimensions.