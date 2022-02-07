Ludhiana DC warns employees against shirking poll duty

In a strict message to employees allegedly making excuses to shirk poll duty, Ludhiana DC, Varinder Kumar Sharma, said that all those claiming to be sick should take pre-mature retirement.

“We have got over 1,000 applications from various government employees deputed in different government departments who don’t want to do poll duties. Most of them have mentioned that they are suffering from serious ailments and hence are unfit to do poll duties. We have kept that list of employees with us. I am sending a recommendation to the government under my signatures that after the elections are over, a medical board should be formed and these sick employees should be given pre-mature retirement. If they are so sick, they should get retirement from job and sit at home to take rest,” he said.

Every election innumerable applications, recommendations come for not deputing several employees on poll duties.

The DC added, “In addition to this many female employees have mentioned that that have to take care of their in-laws. We respect their sentiment and hence I will send recommendation for these employees as well to give them pre-mature retirement if they are 50 years plus employees so that they can spend time with family and also to take care of their own health.”

Earlier, the DC had issued a video message addressed to government employees asking them to do their poll duties with full dedication.