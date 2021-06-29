Ludhiana DC directs 25 hospitals to set up their own PSA oxygen plants

The deputy commissioner said that the district administration is ready to provide all kinds of support to these hospitals whenever the need arises. (Representational Image)

TO COMBAT any crisis due to shortage of the oxygen in the possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana Varinder Kumar Sharma has asked 25 hospitals including 24 private health institutions of the district to install their own Oxygen Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants.

In a letter to the medical superintendents of these 25 hospitals, Sharma said that these plants would help meet oxygen requirement during the third wave and enable them to generate oxygen independently.

The hospitals are Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, Christian Medical College & Hospital, Satguru Partap Singh Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Deep Hospital, Mohan Dai Oswal Hospital, Aastha Kidney Hospital, AIMC Bassi, Arora Neuro Hospital, Aykai Hospital, Civil Hospital, Deepak Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Guru Nanak Hospital, Jain Hospital in Khanna, Ludhiana Mediways, Mahal Hospital, Orison/Conjoint Hospital, Pancham Hospital, Prolife Hospital, Raghunath Hospital, Shri Krishna Hospital, Sidhu Hospital Doraha and Verma Multispeciality Hospital.

He said that the district administration is ready to provide all kinds of support to these hospitals whenever the need arises.

“Taking in the view of experience in the second wave, we have to prepared better to deal with the virus so these hospitals have to establish the oxygen plants immediately before the advent of the third wave,” he said. .