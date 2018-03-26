Ludhiana: Days after suicide bid in police lock-up, man dies

Harpreet Singh, 28, a resident of Labor Colony in Dugri, was arrested on March 19 in an alleged case of snatching. (Representational) Harpreet Singh, 28, a resident of Labor Colony in Dugri, was arrested on March 19 in an alleged case of snatching. (Representational)

A MAN who had attempted suicide in the lock up of Sarabha Nagar police station of Ludhiana on March 19 died while undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday.

Harpreet Singh, 28, a resident of Labor Colony in Dugri, was arrested on March 19 in an alleged case of snatching.

Hours later, he tried to hang himself after tearing his blanket. The incident was captured on cameras installed in the lock-up and police station staff rushed to rescue him. He was taken to DMCH for treatment.

The police on Wednesday had registered an FIR against him under IPC section 309 (attempt to commit suicide).

He was an undertrial in other cases of kidnapping and drug peddling too.

A judicial probe was marked in the case on Sunday. ACP (west) Gurpreet Singh said Harpreet’s condition was critical since he was admitted to hospital. He claimed police station staff had rushed him to hospital immediately after the incident. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem

examination.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App