Ludhiana custodial death: FIR lodged against three cops on court orders

Deepak Shukla, 26, arrested for alleged theft of some cars and motorbikes on February 22 by division number 5 police, died at Ludhiana Central Jail on February 26. (Representational)

Nearly six months after a 26-year-old man arrested in a vehicle theft case died after being allegedly tortured and assaulted at division number 5 police station of Ludhiana, the police on Friday night registered an FIR against the SHO (Sub-Inspector) and two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) who allegedly kept him in police custody despite court orders of his judicial remand.

Deepak Shukla, 26, arrested for alleged theft of some cars and motorbikes on February 22 by division number 5 police, died at Ludhiana Central Jail on February 26. His father Vinod Shukla moved court claiming that even as the local court had ordered judicial remand for his son on February 24, he was taken to jail only on February 25 and before that he was allegedly tortured and assaulted in police custody at division number 5 police station. After suffering serious injuries due to the police assault, he died on February 26.

In an order dated August 14, the Ludhiana court of additional session judge Arun Kumar Aggarwal dismissed the revised petition filed by three policemen challenging the previous order of March 6 this year by a court of additional chief judicial magistrate, ordering registration of FIR against three cops — Sub-Inspector Richa Rani (SHO, division number 5 police station), ASI Charanjit Singh and ASI Jaskran Singh (then incharge of Kocchar Market police post).

Ludhiana ACP (Civil Lines) Jatinder Singh Chopra said that the FIR against three cops has been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant), 342 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC and Section 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act.

“Three of them have been booked for alleged contempt of court order which had ordered judicial remand for Deepak Shukla on February 24 but since the Central Jail hadn’t taken him in that day, he was kept at the division number 5 police station for a day. While two ASIs were already shifted to Police Lines, SHO has also been shifted to Police Lines. All sections under which they have been booked are bailable,” the ACP said.

In his application filed before the court of additional chief judicial magistrate on February 26, Vinod Kumar Shukla, father of Deepak Shukla, alleged that ‘the police officials of Police Station Division No. 5 flouted the orders of the court and sent the accused — Deepak Shukla — to the jail with a delay of one day, i.e. on 25.02.2020; that on 26.02.2020 applicant — Vinod Kumar Shukla — went to the jail to meet his son and was shocked and surprised to see that Deepak Shukla had been mercilessly beaten by the police and he was doing vomiting full of blood and there was swelling on his legs and he has been applied glucose; that his condition was very critical and there was danger and apprehension to his life; that no proper treatment was being provided to Deepak Shukla; that the police picked him up on 15.02.2020, but he was produced in the court only on 22.02.2020…’

