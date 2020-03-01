Ludhiana custodial death: Family of theft accused says won’t claim body till SHO is booked for murder

ACP (Civil Lines) Jatinder Singh said a judicial probe was ongoing in the case. (Representational Image) ACP (Civil Lines) Jatinder Singh said a judicial probe was ongoing in the case. (Representational Image)

Two days after a man arrested for alleged vehicle theft died at Ludhiana Central Jail in judicial custody, his family intensified their protest Saturday, demanding that the SHO of division number 5 police station be booked for murder.

The family alleged that there were numerous injury marks on body of the deceased and that he was “tortured” in police custody before he was sent to jail, which led to his death.

Deepak Shukla (26), arrested for alleged theft of three cars and two motorbikes on February 22 by division number 5 police, died at Ludhiana Central Jail late Wednesday (February 26). His family claimed that though the court ordered judicial remand on February 24, he was taken to jail only on February 25 and before that was tortured in police custody.

On Saturday, the family protested on the road outside the mini-secretariat, demanding an FIR against SHO sub-inspector Richa. They also refused to claim the body and cremate it.

On Friday, the Ludhiana police commissioner had transferred ASI Jaskaran Singh (incharge Kochhar market police post) and constable Mandeep Singh and sent them to Police Lines after the family had alleged that they gave Rs 25,000 bribe to Jaskaran to get Deepak released. Rajesh, Deepak’s uncle, alleged that ASI Jaskaran Singh had demanded Rs 1.25 lakh bribe to release his nephew after he had detained him illegally since February 11. However, they could manage to give him Rs 25,000 only but even then he did not release him and then formally arrested him on February 22.

Deepak’s father Vinod Shukla alleged that there were numerous injury marks on his son’s body and that his son was framed in a false case. “He had purchased those vehicles from online sale/resale site and police implicated him saying those vehicles were stolen,” he claimed. He further said that on February 26, hours before he died that night, family had met Deepak in jail and he wasn’t even able to walk properly. “He said that he was brutally beaten up in police custody. He asked us to file a complaint. On morning of February 27, we got a call that he has died,” said father.

Raising slogans against Punjab police, family said they will not claim and cremate the body till action wasn’t taken against SHO Richa.

SHO Richa said, “He was a part of a vehicle lifters gang. We had gone to drop him in jail on February 24 itself but it got too late and main doors of jail were closed. So he was taken next day. He was taken to jail after proper medical check-up and was medically fit.”

ACP (Civil Lines) Jatinder Singh said a judicial probe was ongoing in the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.