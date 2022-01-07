Ludhiana cow slaughter: 2 arrested, four absconding

Ludhiana police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two men from Jamalpur who they said were wanted in a clow slaughter case that was filed more than a month ago. Police said four other suspects allegedly involved in the case continue to be on the run.

The remains of two cows had been found near a garbage dump in Jiwan Nagar area in phase 5 of Focal Point on November 24. Police said that the cows — including one who was nearly six-month pregnant — were allegedly slaughtered and their heads, feet, intestines and other parts dumped in the area. A foetus was also recovered from the spot.

On Thursday, police identified the arrested men as Kalim Ahmad alias Sardar (41) and Mohammad Rehan (26), both residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. They were living in a rented room in Jamalpur area of Ludhiana. Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the accused were arrested following a tip-off. He added that the arrested men used to sell beef in Shahdara area of Delhi.

The four suspects who are absconding have been identified as Aman alias Armaan and Alam of Meerut, Iqbal of Delhi and Ravi of Ludhiana.

Bhullar said that during interrogation, the accused so far had told them that they used to pick up stray cattle from Ludhiana in their jeep and then slaughter it. After slaughtering the animals, they used to dump their remains in a pit and throw salt on them to hasten the process of decomposition. They used to then ferry beef to Delhi for sale. After the November 24 incident, Hindu organisations had warned of massive protests against Punjab Police across the state if accused were not identified and arrested. Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for probe in the case.

An FIR had been registered under the sections 295A (outraging religious feelings of any class), 428 (killing, poisoning any animal), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc), 429 (mischief by killing animal of any value) of IPC and 3, 4 and 8 of the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act.