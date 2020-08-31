Ludhiana: Covid patient jumps off first floor of hospital, condition serious

The loss of lives, due to the pandemic, Shorey says, has distressed him beyond words, and he is using self images to depict the varied issues and initiate a dialogue with the viewer. (Representational)

After testing positive for coronavirus, a man allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the first floor of a private hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday.

However, he was rushed inside the hospital and later shifted to Civil Hospital. His condition continues to be serious.

The video of the incident shot by a passer-by, went viral on social media, in which he can be seen jumping from the hospital’s first floor, even as some commuters who gathered on the road, tried to stop him. As he jumped, two persons picked him up and took him inside the hospital.

Police said that a 43-year-old man jumped from the first floor of Bhagwan Ram Charitable Hospital in Daresi area of Ludhiana.

Inspector Satwant Singh, SHO of division number 4 police station, said, “The man was admitted to the hospital some days back due to liver problems and pneumonia. However, two days back, his coronavirus report returned positive due to which he was in tension…”

