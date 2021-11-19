Ludhiana court issues non-bailable warrants against MLA Bains in rape case

THE LUDHIANA local court of JMIC Harsimran Kaur on Thursday issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains and other accused in a rape case filed in July.

Recently, the Ludhiana city police had submitted its chargesheet in court, which said that the probe till now has shown that dates, timings and call recordings submitted by the victim as evidence were found to be matching with the call details and chat records of the accused procured from telecom companies.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, had alleged that she was raped multiple times by Bains who “physically exploited on the pretext of helping her in a property dispute”.

The chargesheet, which was submitted in the local court of JMIC Harsimran Kaur, further detailed that the mobile tower locations of the accused and victim have also been found to be matching with the areas and timings provided by the victim on those particular dates.

On why MLA Bains and others named in the FIR have not been arrested till date despite a case having been registered in July, the police submitted that “arresting the MLA can create a law and order problem as his supporters might get angered, hence the court should issue summons to the accused”.



Advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, also a SAD leader, who is representing the woman in the case, said, “We submitted an application today in court seeking directions to the police to arrest Simarjeet Bains and other accused. We sought time-bound directions to a specific officer to arrest Bains because police has already expressed its helplessness in the chargesheet claiming that arresting Bains can create law and order problem. The court has now issued non-bailable warrants against Bains and other accused with orders to police to arrest him by December 1 and produce before court.”

The next hearing in the case is now scheduled for December 1.