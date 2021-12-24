I was buried under debris: Ludhiana court complex blast survivors recall horror

Advocate Kuldeep Singh Mand (50) and Sandeep Kaur (31), who runs a photostat shop, don’t clearly remember the moment when a powerful bomb blast ripped through the Ludhiana court complex. Both, however, remember waking up in the hospital some time later and realising that they had survived a deadly strike that claimed one life and injured six persons, including both of them.

The toll could have been much worse but for a lawyers’ strike that kept footfall at the complex low, and most lawyers in their chambers.

Gurkirpal Singh Gill, president, Ludhiana district bar association, said that for some days, advocates were on strike against the transfer of some consumer court cases from Ludhiana to other districts due to which most lawyers were not going to courtrooms.

“Most advocates were in their chambers and visitors were also less as we were boycotting the hearings. Had the regular rush been there, more lives might have been lost in the blast today,” he said.

The six who survived the blast were Sandeep Kaur (31), a resident of Raikot who operates a photostat machine at the court complex, Manish Kumar (32), a cop posted as naib in the court, advocate Kuldeep Singh Mand (50) and three visitors — Sharanjit Kaur (25) from Jamalpur area, Krishan Khanna (75) from Dugri and Gurpreet Kaur (35) from Chandigarh road.

All six are undergoing treatment at different hospitals including Civil Hospital, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

Avtar Singh (62), father of Gurpreet Kaur who received fractures in the head, said that her daughter had gone to the court for a hearing in a case when the blast happened.

“There was a sudden blast but luckily some people on the spot rushed her to GTB hospital immediately. She received a head injury but she gained consciousness after some time.”

Sandeep Kaur said she went completely blank after the blast.

“I do not know how I came downstairs, who ferried me to the hospital. I went completely blank after the blast. It was only after I reached the hospital that I realised I was alive,” she said.

Advocate Mand, who is now undergoing treatment at DMCH, said, “I was passing from near the washroom and suddenly there was smoke all around. I was buried under debris, I regained consciousness on the way to hospital and realised I survived. Due to the strike, there was less rush in court. A group of my colleagues were coming behind me and they took me out from the debris. There are various entry points in the court complex and possibly, a security lapse at one of them led to this blast.”