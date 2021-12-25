Either produce evidence or apologise for playing cheap politics: Sukhbir to Channi on Ludhiana court blast

A day after Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the probe in Ludhiana court blast was being linked to the drug FIR registered against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, former deputy CM and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said that either Channi should produce evidence proving the allegations or apologise for playing cheap politics.

An explosion in the district court complex of Ludhiana left one dead and six persons injured, Thursday. After the blast, Channi said that the probe into the incident will be linked to investigations in the sacrilege bid at Golden Temple and drug case FIR registered against Majithia. He also said that “the blast might be a handiwork of some drug smugglers to create fear in Punjab”.

While addressing public gatherings in Jagraon, Ludhiana, and Nihal Singh Wala, Moga, on Friday, Sukhbir said that he was “challenging Channi to either make evidence linking the Ludhiana bomb blast to his political rivals public or apologise for playing cheap politics on such a sensitive issue which could destroy peace and communal harmony in the state”.

“It seems Channi has lost his mental balance. In case he has any evidence linking any Akali leader with any such heinous crime he should make the evidence public immediately. If he cannot do that he should issue a public apology for trying to politicise the tragedy,” he said.

Sukhbir also said that five more blasts had taken place in different parts of Punjab in the past four months. He said the the CM should give a status report of the probe conducted into all the incidents. “It is clear that the government has been caught sleeping. Congress government has been busy trying to frame its political rivals and it is giving a field day to anti-national forces to disturb the peace of the state.”

He said that if the government had probed the earlier blasts, the Ludhiana tragedy could have been averted.

Sukhbir said, “You (Channi) have done nothing since the last few months except make empty promises and waste the state’s resources by claiming false credit through full page advertisements.” He said this was the reason that the CM has lost all credibility and was even being referred to as “Ailanjit Singh”.

Sukhbir said that the government was busy trying to frame Akali leaders in false cases. He claimed that the attempt to murder cases have been registered against SAD’s Moga district president Tirath Singh Mahla’s sons on “false basis”.

Warning officers that all “false cases would be probed by a commission once the SAD-BSP alliance government was formed”, Sukhbir said action would also be initiated against those who were responsible for filing the false cases.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir also visited the blast victims at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana. He asked Channi to announce an ex-gratia grant to all those injured in the blast besides covering their hospitalisation charges.

Sukhbir claimed that the family members of victims said that the state government had not extended any monetary help to them for treatment of their kin.

Sukhbir said, “This should be your priority instead of politicising the ghastly attack to launch a blame game against your political rivals.”

He also asked the Congress government to tell the people what measures it had taken to identify the culprits as well as the conspiracy behind five successive bomb blasts in the last four months. He said if the government had acted in time and taken timely measures the Ludhiana tragedy could have been averted.