Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Ludhiana court blast: NIA files chargesheet against Pak national, four others

The accused named in the chargesheet are Punjab Police constable Gagandeep Singh, who allegedly planted the bomb but died in the blast, Pakistan national Zulfikar alias Pehalwan, Surmukh Singh, Dilbag Singh and Rajanpreet Singh.

The NIA, in its chargesheet, said the explosions were meant to cause maximum casualties and to strike terror among the general public. (file)
Ludhiana court blast: NIA files chargesheet against Pak national, four others
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against five people, including a Pakistan national, at a special court Saturday in connection with the blast that killed a person and injured six others at the Ludhiana court complex on December 23, 2021.

The accused named in the chargesheet are Punjab Police constable Gagandeep Singh, who allegedly planted the bomb but died in the blast, Pakistani national Zulfikar alias Pehalwan, Surmukh Singh, Dilbag Singh and Rajanpreet Singh. The case, initially registered at Division Number 5 police station under the Ludhiana Commissionerate, was subsequently transferred to the central agency on January 13 last year.

The NIA, in its chargesheet, said the investigation revealed that Lakhbir Singh Rode, Pakistan based ISYF/KLF terrorist handler, had planned to execute IED blasts at various locations in Punjab. In order to execute the plans, he joined hands with Pakistan-based smugglers and recruited India-based operatives to smuggle IEDs in order to carry out blasts. The explosions were meant to cause maximum casualties and to strike terror among the general public.

The chargesheet further stated that Rode formed a terror gang to smuggle weapons into India and carry out blasts with the help of Pakistan-based smuggler Zulfikar, Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia, Surmukh Singh alias Sammu, Dilbagh Singh and Rajanpreet Singh.

It said Lakhbir Singh Rode used the smuggling channels of Zulfikar and his associates Surmukh and Harpreet to deliver an IED to Gagandeep Singh who planted it at the Ludhiana court complex.

The accused have been charged under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 113 read with 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), besides sections under the Explosive Substances Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 19:16 IST
