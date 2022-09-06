scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Ludhiana court blast: NIA announces cash reward on man from Malaysia, declares him ‘wanted’

One person died and six others were injured in a blast inside the Ludhiana District Court Complex on December 23 last year

Belonging to Miadi Kalan village of Ajnala in Amritsar, Happy is believed to be hiding in Malaysia now

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has nominated Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia as an accused in the Ludhiana court blast case.

Belonging to Miadi Kalan village of Ajnala in Amritsar, Happy is believed to be hiding in Malaysia now. In a public notice issued Tuesday, the investigating agency has announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for any person who would give reliable inputs to the agency regarding the whereabouts of Happy and lead to his arrest. The notice reads that Happy is “wanted” in Ludhiana court bomb blast.

An officer from the agency who is investigating the case said that Happy has been nominated in the case after “certain inputs established his role in smuggling of the IED device from across the border via a drone which was used in the blast.”

“He played an important role in the smuggling and handling of the hardware that was used in the blast and smuggled from Pakistan in connivance with ISI-backed operators. We have also found his links with pro-Khalistan outfit “International Sikh Youth Federation”,” said the officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...Premium
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
Other Reads |Punjab: Five of family, including 3 kids, killed in Ludhiana road accident

Earlier the NIA had arrested three persons in the Ludhiana court blast case— Surmukh Singh Sammu, Dilbagh Singh Baggo and Rajanpreet Singh. Baggo and Sammu were brought on a production warrant from Amritsar jail. Rajanpreet Singh had allegedly handed over IED to Gagandeep Singh Gaggi, a Punjab police cop and accused in the case, who died in the blast while allegedly planting the bomb inside Ludhiana court complex.

“Happy is a relative of Surmukh Singh and played a key role in coordinating the entire conspiracy for smuggling of IED from across the border via a drone,” said the officer.

One person died (the Punjab police cop who allegedly was planting the bomb when it exploded) and six others were injured in a blast inside the Ludhiana District Court Complex on December 23 last year.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 09:59:25 pm
Next Story

CWG medal winner para sportsperson under dope scanner after morphine found in sample

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

After signal on Shivraj from Delhi, new friends, tensions in MP

After signal on Shivraj from Delhi, new friends, tensions in MP

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

‘We thought he would be safe’: Family of 11-year-old found dead at Nuh mosque

‘We thought he would be safe’: Family of 11-year-old found dead at Nuh mosque

Explained: Indian Army's Lahore sector offensive in the 1965 war with Pakistan

Explained: Indian Army's Lahore sector offensive in the 1965 war with Pakistan

Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar after Arshdeep abuse

Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar after Arshdeep abuse

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Premium
Putin shown in tense encounter with chief of staff at Far East war games

Putin shown in tense encounter with chief of staff at Far East war games

Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-SHRI’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-SHRI’

Premium
'Why are students choosing CS, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'Why are students choosing CS, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement