Ludhiana court blast: NIA announces cash reward on man from Malaysia, declares him ‘wanted’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has nominated Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia as an accused in the Ludhiana court blast case.

Belonging to Miadi Kalan village of Ajnala in Amritsar, Happy is believed to be hiding in Malaysia now. In a public notice issued Tuesday, the investigating agency has announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for any person who would give reliable inputs to the agency regarding the whereabouts of Happy and lead to his arrest. The notice reads that Happy is “wanted” in Ludhiana court bomb blast.

An officer from the agency who is investigating the case said that Happy has been nominated in the case after “certain inputs established his role in smuggling of the IED device from across the border via a drone which was used in the blast.”

“He played an important role in the smuggling and handling of the hardware that was used in the blast and smuggled from Pakistan in connivance with ISI-backed operators. We have also found his links with pro-Khalistan outfit “International Sikh Youth Federation”,” said the officer.

Earlier the NIA had arrested three persons in the Ludhiana court blast case— Surmukh Singh Sammu, Dilbagh Singh Baggo and Rajanpreet Singh. Baggo and Sammu were brought on a production warrant from Amritsar jail. Rajanpreet Singh had allegedly handed over IED to Gagandeep Singh Gaggi, a Punjab police cop and accused in the case, who died in the blast while allegedly planting the bomb inside Ludhiana court complex.

“Happy is a relative of Surmukh Singh and played a key role in coordinating the entire conspiracy for smuggling of IED from across the border via a drone,” said the officer.

One person died (the Punjab police cop who allegedly was planting the bomb when it exploded) and six others were injured in a blast inside the Ludhiana District Court Complex on December 23 last year.