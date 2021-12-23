Ludhiana court blast: Two killed, several injured after explosion in washroom

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: December 23, 2021 1:19:25 pm
Two people were killed after an explosion in the Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday.
An advocate, who was present on the spot, said the blast occurred inside the public washroom on the second floor. The explosion took place at a time when the district court was functioning.
Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot.
Further details awaited
