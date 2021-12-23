scorecardresearch
Ludhiana court blast: Two killed, several injured after explosion in washroom

Ludhiana court blast: An advocate, who was present on the spot, said the blast occurred in the public washroom on the second floor.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: December 23, 2021 1:19:25 pm
Police have cordoned off the area

Two people were killed after an explosion in the Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday.

An advocate, who was present on the spot, said the blast occurred inside the public washroom on the second floor. The explosion took place at a time when the district court was functioning.

Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot.

Further details awaited

