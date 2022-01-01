Ludhiana court blast: Khanna police suspends woman cop

The Khanna SSP has suspended a woman constable for ‘having links’ with the dismissed cop who allegedly carried explosives inside Ludhiana court complex and subsequently died in the blast on December 23.

A senior police officer from Khanna said that the woman constable, who was posted as naib reader to Khanna SP (HQ), has been suspended under the disciplinary action taken against her for ‘keeping links’ with Gagandeep Singh, the dismissed head constable of Khanna police who was also booked under the NDPS Act in a drug possession case.

The woman constable was also questioned by the Ludhiana police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during probe into the blast, after it was found that she was closely linked with Gagandeep after his dismissal from police service in 2019. “After call records also showed that both spoke often, we had questioned her. However, her interrogation was again done by the NIA. Her role in the blast is still not clear. She has been suspended for indiscipline as she continued to be in touch with a drug case accused even after he was dismissed from police,” the officer said.

A blast in Ludhiana court complex had killed one and injured six on December 23.