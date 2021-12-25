Ludhiana court blast: Deceased suspect’s brother has 2 FIRs against him, including that of drug possession

Punjab Police on Saturday said that Pritam Singh, the brother of Gagandeep Singh — the sole casualty in Thursday’s Ludhiana court blast case so far — had been booked in two FIRs, which included charges of drug possession.

Police had earlier identified Gagandeep, a former head constable who had been dismissed from service in 2019 on a drugs-related case, as the man who had smuggled explosives onto the Ludhiana district court complex and also as the man killed in the blast.

Police and NIA teams have questioned Pritam Singh after he was detained from his residence on Lalheri road in Khanna, late Friday.

Police sources said that Pritam Singh, who worked as a taxi driver, was booked in two FIRs. In 2018, he was booked by Khanna Police under Section 61 of the Punjab Excise Act. An FIR was registered against him on December 28, 2018, at Khanna city police station for allegedly smuggling liquor from Chandigarh and selling it at higher rates in Punjab.

An official from Khanna Police said that Pritam Singh was convicted in the case and the court has imposed a fine on him for the alleged recovery of 11 liquor bottles from him.

In the second case, he was booked under the NDPS Act for alleged recovery of 105 grams of heroin from him in Ludhiana. An FIR under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act was registered against him at division number 6 police station on October 9, 2020, after the alleged recovery of heroin from his possession.

Records show that Gagandeep’s father Amarjit Singh is a retired bus driver from Pepsu Roadways. His mother Bhajan Kaur had died in 2015. He got married in 2013.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday, DGP Siddharth Chatthopadhyaya said that during the course of autopsy, the police identified Gagandeep from the tattoo on his right arm. DNA samples of the body have also been collected for further investigations, he added.

The DGP said that preliminary investigations suggest that the accused Gagandeep wanted to create fear and panic at the court premises. The hearing in his drugs case was scheduled for December 24 (a day after the blast).

Not ruling out the possible role of Pak-based pro-Khalistan groups behind the act, the DGP said, “Preliminary investigations suggest that Gagandeep could have developed links with pro-Khalistan elements in jail where he was lodged for two years. They used him to target the court premises with the intention of disturbing the peace in Punjab.”

During the course of clearing of debris from the blast site, the forensics team had collected some vital clues, like a damaged mobile set and burnt clothes on the body of the deceased, besides other material evidence, the DGP added.

According to Gagandeep’s wife, he had left home at around 9.30am on the day of the blast and his mobile was switched off since then. She identified the body through the tattoo on his arm and his clothes.