Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Ludhiana court reserves order on ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s bail plea for Sep 9

Ashu, who was Punjab's food and civil supplies minister during the previous Congress government, was arrested by vigilance on August 22 in connection with the grain-lifting tenders scam.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court. (File)

The court of additional session judge in Ludhiana Wednesday reserved its order on the bail plea of Congress leader and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in connection with the alleged grain-lifting tenders scam for September 9.

Ashu, who was Punjab’s food and civil supplies minister during the previous Congress government, was arrested by vigilance on August 22 in connection with the scam. He is currently lodged in Patiala jail.

Advocate Parupkar Singh Ghumman, Ashu’s counsel, said they argued in the court of Dr Ajit Attri that the Congress leader was not responsible for the allotment of grain-lifting tenders as the work of it was being looked after by a district-level committee headed by the deputy commissioner.

“A minister cannot be held responsible for discrepancies in district-level work which was the responsibility of a committee that was constituted for the purpose. We have said this in court,” said Ghumman. “We also argued that statements of the persons on the basis of which FIR has been registered are non-admissible,” he added.

The court will pronounce the order on bail plea of Ashu on Friday.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 02:44:04 pm
