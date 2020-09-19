Ludhiana court allows ED to inspect fresh record filed by I-T dept in Captain, son cases

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Sinh (File)

A Ludhiana court Friday gave the go ahead to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to inspect the fresh records filed by the Income-Tax department pertaining to the three alleged tax evasion cases ongoing against Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh. The I-T records were submitted in the court on September 28.

The copy of the written orders issued by the court of JMIC Jasbeer Singh read: “In view of the aforesaid contention, present application is allowed and Ahlmad of concerned court is directed to permit the inspection of the judicial file by the applicant under his own personal supervision at Ahlmad Room on September 28. Application stands disposed off”.

In an application submitted in Ludhiana court on August 14, the ED had sought permission for inspection of documents filed by the I-T department in all three ongoing cases against Captain and his son.

The application, which was filed on the behalf of assistant director ED, said that the subject matter comes within the ambit of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 and hence the agency is authorized to investigate the matter.

The investigation by ED in I-T records of Captain and his son was already ongoing. In the fresh application, ED says that ‘to bring investigation to a logical end, the documents attached by the I-T department need to be examined’.

It has come to our notice that the I-T department has produced some fresh documents in their evidence before the court which need to be examined, further said ED application filed in the court.

Earlier also, the ED was allowed inspection of documents in I-T cases against Captain and his son, in the ongoing alleged tax evasion cases.

The case against Amarinder Singh is registered under section 277 (false statement of verification) of the Income Tax Act while two against Raninder Singh are registered under the section 276-C (evasion of tax) and section 277 of the Income Tax Act with I-T department being the complainant in the case. They are ongoing in the court of chief judicial magistrate PS Kaleka.

