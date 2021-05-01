‘We have reached the outer limit… hibernate for a week’: Ludhiana DC

Residents wait to get tested for Covid-19 at a community health centre at Jawaddi Kalan in Ludhiana. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

With only 59 beds left for level-3 patients who are in need of ventilators, Ludhiana DC Varinder Kumar Sharma said the city has reached its outer limit now.

Sharma made the remarks while he was interacting with city residents in a Facebook Live session Friday evening.

He said. “Earlier, we had 1,100 beds for various categories and now we have 1,700 beds of which 1,440 are occupied. As on Friday evening, only 59 beds for L3 category were left vacant in different hospitals of Ludhiana while 387 beds for L2 category were distributed in various hospitals. Being a bigger city, we are getting patients from all the 22 districts of Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal and even Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have two medical colleges and few tertiary care hospitals and hence all the inflow is obvious. We need to understand the limits of health infrastructure… I appeal to Ludhiana residents that they must hibernate for at least a fortnight. We don’t want anything like Delhi or Mumbai to happen here,” he said.

Urging Ludhiana residents to be cautious and to stay at home, Sharma said that the city produces 1,800 cylinders a day, while the consumption is 2800 cylinders.

“The rest is procured from outside states like Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal etc…”