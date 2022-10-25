scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Ludhiana: Cop’s son kills self after dispute with wife

The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh and his father Harminder Singh is posted as a sub-inspector with the home guard department.

The incident came to light when Gurpreet’s mother knocked on his door but didn’t get any reply and she called on the neighbours who broke open the door. (Representational/File)

A 24-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his Grewal colony residence in Ludhiana after a dispute with his wife early on Tuesday. The couple was married for nine months.

Harminder said that his son had recently returned from Cyprus but soon after their marriage, his daughter-in-law had started harassing his son. “My daughter-in-law wanted to go abroad with him so we spent Rs 25 lakh to send her abroad on a study Visa. However, we came to know that she mentioned herself as ‘single’ in the documents. We also got to know that she started threatening Gurpreet that she will leave him after reaching abroad,” he said, adding that on Monday they had a fight on the same issue and soon after she left the house. “My son wanted her to come back as it was their first Diwali after marriage but when she didn’t, he took the extreme step,” Harminder said.

Inspector Harjinder Singh, SHO of Tibba police station, said that the deceased left a suicide note but didn’t name anyone. “But following the statements recorded by his parents, an FIR was lodged against Gurpreet’s wife and in-laws on charges of abetment to suicide,” he said.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 10:41:06 pm
