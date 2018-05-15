Ludhiana: Cop’s son died of drug overdose, constable who was with him arrested, say police

The arrested constable, Davinder Singh (24), was posted as a constable at Kotwali police station of district Kapurthala, a native of Bajakhana in Faridkot. (Gurmeet Singh) The arrested constable, Davinder Singh (24), was posted as a constable at Kotwali police station of district Kapurthala, a native of Bajakhana in Faridkot. (Gurmeet Singh)

Two days after the body of a Punjab Police official’s son was found in his Ford Figo car near village Hissowal on Mullanpur-Raikot road with a syringe by his side, the Ludhiana rural police arrested a police constable in the case on Monday. The arrested police constable allegedly took heroin injection along with the deceased, but fled after Jeevanjot Singh (24) died of drug overdose. The car belonged to Jeevanjot.

The arrested constable, Davinder Singh (24), was posted as a constable at Kotwali police station of district Kapurthala, a native of Bajakhana in Faridkot. The deceased Jeevanjot is son of Sub-Inspector Gurmeet Singh, posted as SHO at Division Number 8 police station. He had alleged that his son was murdered.

SSP Ludhiana rural Surjit Singh said that he had confessed to taking heroin injection with Jeevanjot Singh (24), whose body was found in his car Saturday morning. On Friday, both travelled till Bathinda and when Jeevanjot died due to alleged overdose near Moga, the constable allegedly moved his body to the boot of the vehicle and abandoned the car near Hissowal.

READ | Cop’s son found dead in car, syringe, white powder by his side

SSP Surjit Singh said it is only after getting detailed viscera report that sections in FIR will be decided. “According to arrested accused, Jeevanjot died of overdose, but we are waiting for viscera report to decide if Section 302 of IPC (murder) will be retained or removed. Also, Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) will be added,” he said.

Police had filed FIR under Sections 302 (murder) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of IPC at Sudhar police station on the statement of father of the deceased. DSP (Dakha) Jaswinder Singh speaking to The Indian Express said that both came in touch at a drug de-addiction centre in Patiala in January this year where they were undergoing treatment.

On Friday, both met and injected chitta (heroin) together near Moga. The case was cracked after accessing phone call details of Jeevanjot, said DSP.

“The constable has confessed that he got unconscious for at least fifteen minutes after taking injection and when he regained consciousness, Jeevanjot was lying cold….Then he loaded his body in boot of car and drove till Hissowal of Ludhiana. There he took out body, placed it on driver’s seat and fled,” said DSP.

The constable is married and has a six-month old daughter. He joined Punjab police in 2011. “According to him, the powder found in car is his medicine for hepatitis-C. He placed it there to mislead the probe but forensic report is awaited,” added DSP Jaswinder Singh.

Sub-Inspector Gurmeet Singh said that he is satisfied with the probe till now.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App