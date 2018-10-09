Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 9, 2018
Ludhiana: Cop shot at, hunt on for suspect

FIR has been registered for attempt to murder and attacking public servant on duty at division number 8 police station.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: October 9, 2018 4:42:00 am
Accused Rohit Kubba

A vehicle theft suspect allegedly opened fire at a policeman near Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana Monday. Ludhiana police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said that constable Davinder Singh saw the accused Rohit Kubba, of Rishi Nagar Extension area, with his accomplice outside DMCH on a Bajaj Pulsar bike without number plate. When the constable started questioning them, Jassi escaped leaving Kubba there.

As soon as constable asked Kubba to show documents, he opened fire with his countrymade pistol. The constable managed to click photo of Kubba with his phone. Police has rounded up his accomplice Jassi whereas Kubba is still absconding. The police has also confiscated the motorbike without number plate which Kubba left behind. FIR has been registered for attempt to murder and attacking public servant on duty at division number 8 police station.

