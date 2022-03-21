Ludhiana: Cop kills woman, shoots self

A constable of Ludhiana police allegedly shot dead a woman using his AK-47 rifle and then shot himself, at a rented accommodation in Haibowal area of Ludhiana on Saturday late.

While the woman died on the spot after being shot in the head, the cop is admitted at a hospital in critical condition.

The entire incident happened in front of the two minor children of the woman. She was married and her husband lives in South Africa.

Simranjit was also married. Police said that the constable and the woman were in a live-in relationship and he opened fire after they had a heated argument Saturday.

Police said that Simranjit Singh, a constable who was posted at Ludhiana Police Lines, opened fire at Nidhi Deogan (35) in anger after they had an argument.

According to police, Nidhi wanted to go to her parents’ home in Faridabad to which Simranjit objected. He opened fire with his AK-47 weapon and she received three bullet injuries. She died after one of the bullets passed through her head. Soon after, Simranjit shot himself and received two bullets in his stomach.

Police said that Simranjit was posted as Police Lines so it was being probed how he got the service weapon AK-47 issued in his name. Sources, however, said that he was on ‘unofficial’ duty as a gunman with a local businessman due to which the weapon was issued to him.

Sub-Inspector Harpreet Singh, SHO, Haibowal police station, said that the woman was married and her husband was in South Africa for the past 5-6 years. She had two children — a son aged 10 and a daughter aged 4. Both children were home when Simranjit opened fire at her. Children used to call Simranjit ‘chacha’. Simranjit too was married and was having a matrimonial dispute with his wife.

Nidhi and Simranjit had taken a room on rent on Haibowal after telling the landlord that they were married. Neighbours told police that they used to hear loud voices coming from the home and both used to fight almost daily.

SHO Singh further said that the constable underwent a surgery at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and a bullet was removed from his stomach.

“He is still in the ICU and under observation,” he said. “Woman’s autopsy was conducted today and her husband was informed about the incident. Her parents also came from Faridabad and they are taking care of both children. Cremation will be done on her husband’s arrival from South Africa,” he said.

“The woman wanted to go to her parent’s place in Faridabad for some days but the accused was not letting him go. That’s what triggered the argument and then he opened fire. It is being probed how he got the service weapon AK-47 issued in his name,” said the SHO.

An FIR against the cop was registered under Sections 302 (murder) of IPC and 27 of the Arms Act at Haibowal police station on the complaint of the SHO. Proceedings were also initiated to dismiss him from the Punjab Police.