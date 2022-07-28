Ludhiana cop killed as his service weapon goes off

July 28, 2022 4:17:27 am
An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted with the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Ludhiana rural police died after his service weapon went off accidentally at Jagraon Police Lines Tuesday late, said the police.
The cop, identified as ASI Gurjeet Singh, 50, was a native of Janetpura village of Ludhiana.
Ludhiana rural SP (investigation) Harinderpal Singh said that the cop was checking his weapon ahead of his duty shift, when the weapon went off. “The bullet hit near his heart. He could not be saved,” the SP said.
The deceased cop’s 24-year-old son and parents live in Canada. His wife is a school teacher. Police filed inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
