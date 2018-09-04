Ludhiana: Cop facing probe found dead in police station, ACP says case of accidental firing

A head constable allegedly shot himself dead with his rifle inside division number 2 police station in Ludhiana Monday, as he was reportedly facing a departmental enquiry for remaining absent from duty. The deceased, Head Constable Gurcharan Singh (50) hailed from Raikot and was posted as Munshi at the police station for night duties.

Sources say that his name had appeared in the list of head constables who were to be promoted as ASI but due to the enquiry, his promotion was held, which caused him to go into depression.

ACP Central Waryam Singh said claimed ‘accidental firing’ as the cause of death, saying that the rifle went off when constable Singh was placing it in a cupboard.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App