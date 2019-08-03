Trouble in Ludhiana Congress: After party MLA, 15 councillors protest over lack of development in their wards

Taking a cue from Ludhiana North Congress MLA Rakesh Pandey, nearly 15 Congress councillors of Ludhiana East area — represented by party’s MLA Sanjay Talwar — also sat on dharna, on July 28, alleging that the development works in their wards were not being done despite their party having a majority in the municipal corporation and ruling the state.

Rakesh Pandey had on July 27 sat a dharna along with his area councillors and some residents complaining that development in their constituency was not up to the mark. Pandey had even alleged that Ludhiana Mayor Balkar Singh was not listening to all the councillors of the municipal corporation.

Sources said that these fissures were developing within the Ludhiana Congress as many councillors were upset over the “preference” given to Ludhiana West area, where Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is the MLA, when it comes to development works.

Without naming any particular area, some councillors had even stated that the mayor was preferring a ‘few’ areas at the cost of their wards.

Pandey had even stated that he may sit on dharna yet again as he did not get any assurance from the mayor despite his protest. Councillors Sukhdev Bawa, Harjinder Laly, Umesh Sharma, Manisha Taparia and many others also stated that sewerage blockade was a major issue in their wards along with repair of roads, maintenance of green belts. The councillors further said that they had to face ire of general public when works were not being completed.

When contacted, Ashu said, “Even MLA or councillor in his/her area has the right to get works done in their areas. But they should not have problem with my area’s works. Works are being done in all areas equally. But something else is being presented by a few persons and this need to be looked into.”

“I can call it as incompetency of few others, if they are not able to get their works done as every elected representative has an equal right to go with the development projects of their areas and get the works done,” he said.

Sanjay Talwar, however, said that there was a “miscommunication” which resulted in the dharna.

“Councillors were upset over pending works and they wanted to show few spots to the commissioner who was busy with something else. Hence this miscommunication took the shape of a dharna. I was not even present in the area that day and hence I cannot say anything on behalf of the councillors. But yes, I admit that a lot of development works need to be done in my area. Somewhere I feel that there is a gap in communication between the mayor and the MC officials due to which officers are not much hearing to our councillors and that gap need to be removed,” the MLA said.

When asked about the controversy, Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra said, “I too got to know about the grudge of the MLAs and the councillors regarding development works and they have every right to explain about their problems. I will be talking to them personally to get to know the problem so that a better coordination prevails in future.”