Ludhiana: Committee formed to check dumping of dye waste in STP

With untreated dye waste still getting into the sewage treatment plants (STP) of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) even after commissioning of separate Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for treating the waste of dyeing industry, a joint committee has been formed to check the illegal activity and take stern action against violators.

The committee members include officials of MC, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), representatives of the dye industry and the contractor company involved in the Rs 650 crore project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah.

Apart from imposing penalties, the authorities will also snap the sewer connection of the industry working in violation of the norms. During the recent meeting of the committee formed to monitor the progress of the project to rejuvenate the nullah, MC officials raised the issue that the dye waste is still getting into the STPs and recently it was seen at Bhattian and Jamalpur STPs.