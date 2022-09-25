Ludhiana: CMCH student dies by suicide; apologizes to parents in suicide note for not being a good student

A 22-year old final-year physiotherapy student from Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana, allegedly died by suicide, Friday late.

Her body was found at her paying guest accommodation in Issa Nagar, near Calvary Church.

Police said that the deceased woman hailed from Hoshiarpur. Her parents were informed after the incident. In the suicide note recovered by police, she wrote that she was taking this step because she was not doing well in studies. She also apologized to her parents for not being a good student in the note.

Her father who is posted as a school principal in Lucknow, reached Ludhiana to claim the body.

Inspector Sukhdev Brar, SHO division number 3 police station said that the suicide note was shown to the father who told that the woman never shared anything with family about her studies not going well. “She wrote in the note that she was not doing well in studies and apologized to her parents. Her friends and teachers told that she recently got compartment in an exam following which she was upset,” said the SHO.

Her body was noticed after her friends reached the PG room to check on her.

Police filed inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC.