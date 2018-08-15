Ludhiana: Classes of govt school shifted to gurdwara after building termed ‘unsafe’ by admn

Unlike other days, when classes were held separately for all classes, on Tuesday, the children were cramped up under one roof Unlike other days, when classes were held separately for all classes, on Tuesday, the children were cramped up under one roof

Classes for around 200 children of primary section (Classes I to V) of a government school in Jahangirpur (alias Jagirpur) had to be shifted to a langar hall in a nearby gurdwara after their building was declared ‘unsafe’ on August 10. The school also has around 15 children under pre-primary section.

Unlike other days, when classes were held separately for all classes, on Tuesday, the children were cramped up under one roof in the gurdwara as classes were held simultaneously.

The order issued by district project director of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA) from local district education office on August 10, asked the teachers of the school to shift classes to a ‘safe’ place and lock six ‘unsafe’ rooms as they collapse anytime. The order further stated that children should not be allowed to sit in the school building and that the head teacher should make some alternative arrangement for the classes to be conducted. As no proper place was found, children were made to sit in the langar hall of a gurudwara after getting the permission of the gurdwara head.

According to Manmohan Singh, head teacher of the school, it is just the beginning of many problems lying ahead. “We have not even shifted our benches here because it is all uncertain. Gurudwara management can ask to vacate their space in the langar hall anytime, depending on their programmes. For instance, even on Monday we weren’t able to conduct classes as there was a bhog ceremony scheduled at the gurdwara. So we made students sit in open at the porch of our school building,” he said.

Since there were no fans at the gurudwara shed where students have been allotted space, old ceiling fans from the school building have been taken down and have been installed at the shed for now. “We have got our own fans removed from the classrooms and got them installed here under the shed. How can we make students sit without fans in such heat? If any kid falls ill or gets unconscious, who will be responsible. Thankfully, there is a water cooler in the gurdwara, so drinking water is not an issue,” added Singh.

Another problem that remains is that of the washroom. “These are small children from Classes 1 to 5 and since our school building is across the main road, I cannot allow them to cross the road and go to washroom in our own school. It is a busy road with heavy traffic movement. So we are requesting the gurudwara management to let our children use their washrooms. We have agreed to pay to get them cleaned,” he said.

While the written orders have been issued by district project director of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA) from local district education office saying that old building having six classrooms should be locked and demolished as soon as possible, there is still no word on when and where new building will be constructed.

“Either they can demolish the old one and construct a new one here itself. Otherwise, village panchayat has told us that another chunk of land allotted for school many years back is lying unused. We have received no information yet on when work will start to construct the new building,” said the head teacher.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd