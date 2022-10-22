Ludhiana: Class 3 boy falls into 30-ft pit in govt school in Khanna, rescued

A class 3 student of Government Primary Smart School in Lalheri village, Khanna, fell into a 30-feet-deep pit while playing in the school on Friday. Although the pit was temporarily covered, the lid broke when the child jumped on it and he slipped into the pit.

A mechanic who was present near the spot heard the boy’s cries and rushed to rescue him. He jumped into the pit and tried to get the boy out using a rope but the rope broke and they both suffered injuries.

Later, local residents brought another rope and pulled both of them out. It took around 25-30 minutes to rescue the child and then both the injured were rushed to Civil Hospital in Khanna.

Daljit Singh, Jagseer’s father, said, “We got a call from the hospital telling us about the incident.”

He blamed the school authorities for their negligence and said that they learnt that there were just two teachers in the school when the incident took place. “It is the duty of the school staff to stop children from playing in such an area where construction work is going on. Jagseer has suffered severe injuries on his head, arms and other parts of the body,” he said.

He also thanked Balwinder Singh, the mechanic, who put efforts to rescue the child.

According to sub-inspector Nachhtar Singh, SHO of Sadar Khanna police station, the child is safe now. “No FIR has been registered in the case so far,” he said.