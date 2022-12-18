Ludhiana Class 11 student murder: Man, 3 of his aides arrested

Ludhiana police on Saturday nabbed a 20-year-old man and some of his accomplices and claimed to have cracked the murder case of a 18-year-old girl who had gone missing and later been found dead in a field in Bhaini Colony.

As per details, the girl — a Class 11 student, who hailed from Tajpur village — had gone missing on December 14 after failing to return from school and her body was discovered the next day.

Police said that the suspect, a labourer from Bhamian Kalan, and the victim were friends with each other.

The suspect, police said, suspected that the girl was in a relationship with someone else and strangulated her to death. Later he roped in three of his friends and together they dumped the body in a field in the morning of December 15.

The accused dumped the body after wrapping it in a blanket. The girl’s shoes and school bag were dumped in different locations.

Police said that all the arrested men were residents of Tajpur village.

Addressing a press conference,Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the girl had taken an auto rickshaw from Samrala chowk to reach home after appearing for a exam on December 14. Later, the 20-year-old man boarded the same vehicle. The duo alighted at Bhamian Kalan bus stop and went to the 20-year-old’s rented accommodation where they indulged in a verbal spat. Later, the man strangulated her to death and called his friends to help dump the body.

Early on December 15 morning, the trio wrapped the girl’s body in a blanket, took it to the fields near Bhaini Colony on their bike and dumped it there. The men were caught on CCTVs installed in the area.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff-2 said that the 20-year-old has claimed that he killed the girl in a fit of rage and it was not pre-planned. An FIR for murder in the case was registered at Jamalpur police station.