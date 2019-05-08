Ludhiana: Clash in prison over mobile phone, 5 hurt

Five inmates were injured after a clash happened in Borstal Jail of Ludhiana Monday late over a mobile phone. The police from Tajpur road police post started probe on Tuesday.

Sub-Inspector Sudarshan Kumar, in-charge Tajpur Road police post said that as per complaint received from jail staff, the clash happened Monday late night when an inmate, who was arrested in the case of theft case, was asked by other inmates to give them his mobile phone. But the inmate refused and said that he does not have any phone. He went back to barrack number one. In the meantime, other inmates entered a verbal spat with him and later they started thrashing each other. After hearing the noise, the jail staff rushed to the barrack and stopped the inmates from fighting.

Five injured were taken to Civil Hospital for treatment and discharged. Kumar said that they are recording the statement of the inmates and FIR will be registered.